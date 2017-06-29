  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
The baptism barrier to go from Irish Catholic schools

Thursday, June 29th, 2017

The baptism barrier will be removed from the admission criteria to Irish Catholic schools according to plans announced by Ireland’s Minister for Education.

Minority faiths like the Church of Ireland will be able to continue to select students on the basis of religion, however. Read more

