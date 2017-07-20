  1. CathNews NZ and Pacific
A third of Brit’s think Jesus was an extremist

Thursday, July 20th, 2017

Nearly one in three British people who answered a poll said they thought Jesus was an extremist.

In view of this result, Christians say they have growing concerns about government plans to crack down on “non-violent extremism”. Read more

