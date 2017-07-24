Faith-based organisations can help promote the rights of women and children

Fiji’s Minister for Women and Poverty Alleviation, Mereseini Vuniwaqa, believes faith-based organisations have a strong impact on the protection of the rights of women and children

She has encouraged these organisations to educate their various groups and family members to eliminate social ills and discrimination against women.

Vuniwaqa said she is looking to work closely with faith-based organisations in the coming financial year to help in the economic empowerment of women, elimination of violence against women, child abuse and neglect and poverty alleviation.

She was speaking as a guest speaker announced at the three-day Women in the Frontlines conference that took place at the Apostles Church in Lautoka last week.

About 200 women from around Fiji participated at the conference.

The conference in Fiji was one of five held in July and August. The other four are in the United States.

Women on the Frontlines website says it is committed to empower, equip and mobilise Christian women through conferences, training events, outreaches, missions projects and our Women in Ministry Network.

Although it is sometimes described non-denominational, it appears to be part of the fundamentalist evangelical Christian tradition.

It was begun by husband and wife James and Michal Ann Goll in 1997. After the death of Michal Ann, James passed the ministry on to Patricia King of Patricia King Ministries.

Patricia King is the President XP Ministries/Christian Services Association. She is described as “an accomplished itinerant speaker, author, television host, media producer, and ministry network overseer who has given her life fully to Jesus Christ and to His Kingdom’s advancement in the earth.”

Christian Services Association (CSA), a non-profit society, was founded in Canada in 1973 and in the USA in 1984.

It is the parent ministry of XP Ministries founded in 2004 in Arizona. CSA/XP Ministries is located in Maricopa, AZ and Kelowna, B.C.

