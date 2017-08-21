Pope Francis calls for inhuman violence to end

After recent terrorist attacks in Burkina Faso, Spain and Finland, Pope Francis is begging God “to free the world from this inhuman violence”.

The world is carrying in its heart “the pain of these terrorist attacks,” Francis told the crowd in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, before leading them in prayer for the victims.

Nineteen people have died so far as a result of a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso on 13 August. Two gunmen killed nine locals and nine foreigners as they dined on the terrace of the restaurant, and a policeman has subsequently died.

No group has claimed responsibility but Burkina Faso has witnessed a string of such attacks attributed to Islamist extremists, including Al-Qaeda

On 17 August, two terrorist attacks in Barcelona and the seaside resort of Cambrils killed 14 people and injured 130.

ISIS is claiming responsibility for these attacks, which Spanish security forces believe were conducted by a jihadist cell of at least 12 people.

A third attack happened last Friday August when a man armed with a knife killed two women and injured eight people from at least Finland. This was the first terrorist attack of this sort in Finland.

The Finnish police shot and arrested the attacker, an 18-year-old Moroccan.

Source

News category: World.