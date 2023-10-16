Caritas Jerusalem suspends all operations, calls for halt to violence in Holy Land

Caritas Jerusalem has, for security reasons, suspended all its operations following the recent violence but is drawing up an emergency plan to offer assistance as soon as the situation allows.

“We want to express our deep concern about the escalating situation in the Holy Land, particularly the suffering of the most vulnerable individuals we support. We implore the international community to leverage their influence to swiftly halt this ongoing violence and strive for a just solution for all parties involved,” said Anton Asfar, Secretary General of Caritas Jerusalem, in a statement.

The recent terrorist attack by Hamas on Israeli territory killed 1,200 people and injured over 2,700. Dozens of hostages, mostly civilian men, women and children taken hostage.

News category: News Shorts, World.