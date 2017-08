The Pope’s astronomer, who is also the director of the Vatican observatory, says a solar eclipse can teach us a lot about God and creation.

It “reminds us of the immense beauty in the universe that occurs outside of our own petty set of concerns,” Jesuit Brother Guy Consolmagno says.

“It pulls us out of ourselves and makes us remember that we are part of a big and glorious and beautiful universe.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.