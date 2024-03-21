Two priests and cosmologists from the Vatican Observatory have made further progress in developing a new mathematical method to understand the Big Bang theory, which describes the universe’s first moments.

Fathers Gabriele Gionti, SJ, and Matteo Galaverni introduced the new and promising mathematical tool in a 2022 article published in the prestigious journal Physical Review D.

The pair have recently published a new article in the European Physical Journal C, which presents novel research results in theoretical and experimental physics.

“It really is fascinating to try to understand the physical laws in the early moments of the universe. The search for new physical laws and the effort to fully understand them is a process that fills our minds and hearts with great joy,” the priests said in a Vatican Observatory publication released March 14.

