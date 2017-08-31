  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Bishop apologises for Hindu deity in church

Thursday, August 31st, 2017

A bishop in Spain has apologised in public after a priest allowed a Hindu deity, Ganesh, to be paraded through his church by the local Hindu community.

The priest has since offered his resignation as the Vicar General of the diocese, which was accepted. Read more

