Bishop apologises for Hindu deity in church

News from Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall that a record 606 people took their own lives in 2016/17, up from 579 the previous year and 564 the year before that, shows that how this country is tackling suicide is not working. This month Health Minister Jonathan Coleman announced a $100 million allocation to fund 17 initiatives
It is not news that the liturgy has been a contested field in Catholic life over the past few decades. Opposition to liturgical reform began even before the conclusion of the Second Vatican Council, and increased from 1964 onward, when reforms like the use of English and the practice of the priest facing the people
The anniversary observed by many Protestants as Reformation Day (October 31st) has a special significance this year, since it will be 500 years since Martin Luther launched the Protestant Reformation in Germany by sending his famous 95 theses to the Archbishop of Mainz. Luther may also have posted his manifesto, following academic tradition, on the
Being a teacher goes beyond just imparting knowledge. It's a vocation. Teachers complement parents in the formation of children as human beings and, because of this, the best teachers are always remembered. Helen Keller maintained a friendship with her teacher Anne Sullivan for over 40 years and even was present at her death. The reason?