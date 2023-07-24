Hindu temples around New Zealand targeted with intimidating letters

Intimidating anonymous letters have been sent to Hindu temples around the country, warning them that “idolatry is worse than carnage”.

“Islam teaches that God does not share His divine attributes with anyone”, the letters continue, among several passages quoted from the Quran, Islam’s holy book.

The letters began arriving last week, and police were immediately contacted, Multicultural New Zealand national office head of operations Gurtej Singh said.

Multicultural New Zealand organised a meeting yesterday Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.