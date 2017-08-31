  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Oldest Latin commentary on Gospels rediscovered

Thursday, August 31st, 2017

A fourth century Latin commentary on the Gospels that has been missing for 1,500 years has been rediscovered in the Cologne Cathedral Library.

The commentary was published in English this week. Read more

