Faith Healer visits Hawkes Bay

Thousands of Hawke’s Bay Christians have flocked to see to man who claims to have healed people across the globe through “God’s supernatural power”.

On Monday and Tuesday, Miami-based “Apostle” Guillermo Maldonado and his 36 crew members turned the Pettigrew Green Arena into a place of supernatural encounters.

Organisers said a man who was unable to hear was able to hear again, a man who could previously not bend over due to a back problem could bend again and a person who suffered multiple sclerosis for 12 years was cleared of their symptoms. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.