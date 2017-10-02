Three-year old proclaimed Kathmandu’s “living goddess”

A three-year-old girl has been chosen to be Kathmandu’s new “living goddess” (Kumari).

Uddhav Man Karmacharya, a Hindu priest who attends to the Kumari, says according to an ancient tradition the child will take her place on the Kumari’s throne after prayers and tantric rituals are performed.

When she is anointed she will be allowed to leave her new home only 13 times a year, on special feast days, when she will be paraded through Kathmandu in ceremonial dress and elaborate makeup to be worshipped.

Child rights activists say the Kumaris are denied a childhood and their isolation from society hinders their education and development.

