Samoan people donate 1 million tala for Tonga’s Carmelite monastery

The people of Samoa have raised over a million tala to help build a new Carmelite monastery in Tonga.

Last Thursday there was a Mass and blessing ceremony in Apia.

The Chairman of the Samoa Charity for the Carmelites Foundation, La’aulialemalietoa Leuatea Polataivao Fossie Schmidt, told Talamua that the money has already been sent to Tonga.

But they felt it was important to inform the public of how much they contributed through several fundraising activities held over the past months.

“We acknowledge everyone, especially our church members who supported our fundraising,” he said.

Speaking for the Carmelites, Sister Antonina Maria thanked the committee for their generous support.

“We are very grateful for the donation, not only in Samoa but also in American Samoa, New Zealand and Australia. We continue to pray for God’s blessings for our country.”

The Foundation has branches in Wellington, Auckland and Christchurch, all fundraising to assist the Carmelite Missions.

The first steps towards the construction of the new building began in March with a groundbreaking ceremony.

La’auli said some members of the committee will be travelling to Tonga this week to show their support for the completion of the first phase of the project.

The Carmelites first came to Tonga on 19th March 2011.

Since then they have been living in temporary accommodation at Fāhefa.

The building is a leaky one. When it rains they have buckets all over the place.

There are seven sisters in the community; four from Tonga, two from Samoa and one from New Caledonia.

