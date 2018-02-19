Christ Church Cathedral fundraising starts

A Christchurch building trust has donated $1 million to help rebuild the earthquake-damaged Christ Church Cathedral.

The Great Christchurch Buildings Trust (GCBT) donation is the first of many required for the rebuild.

The Christ Church Cathedral has been derelict in the city centre for almost seven years.

Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister, Megan Woods, has responsibility for the rebuild.

Woods says this first donation is a symbolic gesture while fundraising starts.

The GCBT announced the donation with the Prime Minister.

Jacinda Ardern calls the cathedral Canterbury’s symbolic monument.

She says she believes Christchurch’s CBD will now start to redevelop around it.

The Church Property Trustees say it’s the first public donation to the rebuild fund.

But it won’t be the last large sum in a project costing around $104 million.

The GCBT earlier pledged $13.7m in donations for the restoration.

The Christchurch City Council approved a $10m grant.

The Government promised a $10m cash contribution and a $15m loan.

The loan won’t have to be repaid if trustees meet certain conditions.

The church also has insurance proceeds of around $42m.

Fast Track

The government granted Woods powers in December to override heritage and planning laws.

It exempted her from planning laws in the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement Bill.

The bill speeds up resource management and consent processes to smooth the way for the rebuild.

The government meanwhile has appointed 8 members to a fundraising trust under the same law.

The trust is overseeing the restoration.

Its first responsibility is to negotiate an agreement with the Anglican diocese.

That would set up a joint venture to restore the cathedral.

The trust says it now has enough members so that it can start a fundraising plan for the project.

Restoration should take around four to five years.

