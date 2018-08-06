4 factors that influence secularisation

A team using computer modelling, Future of Religion and Secular Transitions (forest), has found that people tend to secularise when four factors are present:
They are:
- Existential security (you have enough money and food)
- Personal freedom (you’re free to choose whether to believe or not)
- Pluralism (you have a welcoming attitude to diversity)
- Education (you’ve got some training in the sciences and humanities).
If even one of these factors is absent, the whole secularization process slows down.
