4 factors that influence secularisation

A team using computer modelling, Future of Religion and Secular Transitions (forest), has found that people tend to secularise when four factors are present:

They are:

Existential security (you have enough money and food)

Personal freedom (you’re free to choose whether to believe or not)

Pluralism (you have a welcoming attitude to diversity)

Education (you’ve got some training in the sciences and humanities).

If even one of these factors is absent, the whole secularization process slows down. Read more

