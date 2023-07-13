CPAG unveils election asks so every child can thrive

The Child Poverty Action Group – CPAG – has launched three key election asks and a suite of policy briefs 100 days out from the election to show how unacceptable levels of deprivation in Aotearoa can be addressed.

The three asks are simple: free preschool education for every child, a warm and safe dry house for every child, and good food for every child.

CPAG acknowledges that each ask is more than just one policy change in one area, and the group has published 11 policy briefs spanning housing, incomes, health, disability, education, tax and food security.

