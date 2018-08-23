Slovakian 16 year-old to be beatified

A Slovakian girl who died when she was 16 will be beatified as a martyr in Slovakia, seven decades after she was shot in front of her family for resisting rape by a drunken Soviet soldier.

"The story of 16-year-old Anna Kolesarova offers a strong message, of course, for the younger generation," Archbishop Bernard Bober of Kosice, Slovakia, says.

