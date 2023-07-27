Prior of Taizé to step down, names Brit as successor

Brother Alois Löser, prior of the Taizé Community for the past nearly two decades, has announced that he’s stepping down as leader of the world-renowned ecumenical monastery in France that the late Brother Roger Schutz founded.

In a message on July 23 to the community, the 69-year-old prior – a German Catholic – said he has chosen Brother Matthew Thorpe, a 58-year-old Anglican from England as his successor.

“Eighteen years after having succeeded Brother Roger, and as the world and the Church have changed so much over the last two decades, I feel that the time has come for a brother who joined our community after me to take over my responsibility,” said Brother Alois, who has been prior of Taizé since 2005.

