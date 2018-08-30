John McCain is an American hero say US bishops

John McCain “is an American hero who served his country with the utmost admiration in both the Navy and the U.S. Senate.

“His patriotism and dedicated service will long be remembered for generations to come,” a statement from the Bishops of the Arizona Catholic Conference begins.

“Although he will be remembered by all Americans, we are fortunate as Arizonans that we can call Senator McCain one of our own.

“As we approach the upcoming memorial services this week, we will continue to pray for the repose of his soul and that his entire family receive the graces they need in this difficult time.”

McCain, raised Episcopal and having attended the Baptist church with his family, is said to have rarely spoken publicly about his Christian beliefs.

However, when talking about his time as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, he often shared how he was able to keep faith.

In an interview in 2008 with Pastor Rick Warren, who interviewed then-presidential candidates McCain and Barack Obama, McCain said he was given the opportunity to leave the prison early — shortly after his father was named commander of US forces in the Pacific.

He refused because there were other prisoners of war who had been there longer than he had.

His interrogator told him he would have a tough time, and his torture increased.

“Could I finally say: it took a lot of prayer, it took a lot of prayer,” McCain said to Warren.

The pastor asked the senator what it meant to be a Christian and what role faith played in his everyday life.

“It means I’m saved and forgiven,” McCain said. “And we’re talking about the world. Our faith encompasses not just the United States of America, but the world.”

