Indian bishops over the moon

Catholic bishops have praised the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists and technicians for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface a month after its launch.

“The progress made by our scientists and engineers in the field of space research is truly commendable and fills our hearts with pride,” said the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in a statement on Aug. 23.

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the conference president, said that the efforts of ISRO and the team behind the project inspire the entire nation. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.