Public caning for Malaysian Muslim lesbians

Thursday, September 6th, 2018

Two Malaysian Muslim lesbians received a public caning after being convicted under Islamic laws of attempting to have sexual relations.

Lawyers and activists say the women, aged 22 and 32, were seated on stools facing the judges and given six strokes from a light rattan cane on their backs by female prison officers.

More than 100 people witnessed the caning. Read more

