Prominent Catholic MP repents

Former Police Association President, Labour Party backbench MP and St Patrick’s College old boy, Greg O’Connor, got a stern telling off from the PM on Monday night.

The Ohariu electorate MP received a phone call from the Prime Minister after he criticised, on NewstalkZB, Ms Adern’s handling of Clare Curran’s resignation.

“Yeah, it could have been done better, I don’t think anyone will disagree with that.

“I’ll tell you what, it will be done better next time,” O’Connor said Monday.

He said there was “a little bit of confusion about interviews on Friday morning – yep, can’t have that,” O’Connor told Wellington NewstalkZB host Heather du Plessis-Allen.

A spokesperson for Ardern confirmed O’Connor received the call and affirmed his support and confidence in the Prime Minister.

However, the matter was not over and, on Tuesday morning prior to Labour’s caucus, an apologetic O’Connor fronted the media saying about half a dozen times that he’d “got it wrong.”

“I got it wrong – my understanding of the events – it was wrong.

“I’ve spoken with the Prime Minister, or she’s spoken with me, and I know what was right,” O’Connor told NewsHub.

He said it was a “long conversation.”

“It would be fair to say that the Prime Minister wasn’t happy.

“I wouldn’t be happy either so, yes, I got a telling off,” O’Connor said.

