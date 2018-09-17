  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Paul McCartney saw God during drug trip

Monday, September 17th, 2018

Former Beatle Paul McCartney believes he once saw God during a drug trip.

In an interview with the UK, Sunday Times 76-year-old star said he was “humbled” by the experience. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,