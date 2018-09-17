Paul McCartney saw God during drug trip

Former Beatle Paul McCartney believes he once saw God during a drug trip.
In an interview with the UK, Sunday Times 76-year-old star said he was “humbled” by the experience. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.
Monday, September 17th, 2018
