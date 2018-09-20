  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Bishop Moth jumps out of plane at 15,000ft

Thursday, September 20th, 2018

60-year-old Bishop Richard Moth of Arundel and Brighton had fulfilled his pledge to go skydiving and had completed the task successfully and unharmed.

Bishop Moth jumped from a plane at 15,000 feet to raise money to take ailing pilgrims to Lourdes. Continue reading

