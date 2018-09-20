Bishop Moth jumps out of plane at 15,000ft

The recent release of the Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse in the Roman Catholic Church during the past 70 years has unleashed another round of headline news and sadly, much misinformation about this critically important problem. Few topics elicit more emotion and rage from the public than sexual abuse committed by Catholic Read more
I cannot help wondering if the current implosion of ecclesiastical credibility over clergy sex abuse has the potential to create a new moment of grace, one that breaks down outmoded governance models and creates new ones better suited for our times. We may already have a road map — thanks to liberation theologian Leonardo Boff. Read more
There has been a clamor among some priests to abolish mandatory celibacy and make it optional. For them, celibacy is a burden that is very difficult to live with. They contend that if it was made optional, more men will be attracted to the priesthood, especially at a time when there is a shortage of Read more
It’s true. Wim Wenders’ film, “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word,” is long, and sometimes a badly done movie. In the end, you feel uneasy at such a hagiography and the personality cult it exudes, to which the Catholic Church lends itself so easily, even if one guesses that this pope is fundamentally opposed Read more