Bishop Olson ‘grateful’ after Texas court dismisses nuns’ lawsuit

A judge in Texas has ruled that a district court does not have jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit brought by a monastery of Carmelite nuns against Bishop Michael Olson of the Diocese of Fort Worth.

The decision, handed down on Friday, June 30, ruled that the nuns’ suit is “dismissed for want of subject-matter jurisdiction.” Responding to the decision, Bishop Olson said in a statement that he is “grateful.”

“The decision vindicates our steadfast belief that this is a private Church matter that does not belong in the courts,” Bishop Olson. “This matter will continue to proceed through an established canonical process.”

The bishop also asked, “the faithful for their continued prayers for the Diocese, Mother Teresa Agnes, and all of the nuns at the monastery.”

