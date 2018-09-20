15 Marist Brothers Old Boys given Excellence Service Awards

Fifteen former Marist Brothers students were honoured with Excellence Service Awards at the final event of the celebration of the 130 years of the Marist Brothers contribution to education in Samoa last Saturday evening.

“The boys they (the Marist Brothers) taught became leaders in all aspects of life like Government, churches, villages and families,” said Marist Brothers Old Pupils Association President, Tuatagaloa Aumua Ming Leung Wai.

“They contributed in shaping the nation of Samoa to what it is now.”

Those receiving awards included politicians, businessmen and sportsmen.

Seven were recipients of Posthumous Awards. They included:

Taisi Olaf Frederick Nelson and Tupua Tamasese Meaole who were prominent in the struggle for independence.

Br Casimir Jude Foley who was educated in New Zealand and came to serve in Samoa in 1948 and spent 40 years in Samoa.

He was responsible for the establishment of Marist Brothers, Mulivai and surveying the area for the college building at Lotopa.

In 1974, he set off to Savai’i to undertake the establishment of the Ulimasao College then returned to Apia to oversee the relocation of St Josephs College from Lotopa to Alafua.

He became a Samoan citizen in 1962 and the first New Zealand-born Brother to be buried at the Moamoa cemetery.

Br Iulio Iosefa Suaesi is another Marist Brother to receive an award. He has been a Marist Brother for 50 years.

He was the first Samoan principal for Marist Brothers Mulivai. He also taught at St Joseph’s College and other Marist schools around the Pacific.

He is currently a Finance Officer at St Joseph’s College, Alafua, Sāmoa.

News category: Asia Pacific.