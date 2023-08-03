Pope to Russia: Destroying grain, creating hunger is ‘grave offense to God’

Destroying grain is a “grave offense to God,” Pope Francis said, appealing to authorities in Russia as “my brothers” and urging them to resume cooperating with a United Nations initiative to guarantee the safe transport of grain out of Ukraine.

“Let us not cease to pray for beleaguered Ukraine, where the war is destroying everything, even grain,” he said after praying the Angelus with people gathered in St Peter’s Square on July 30, 2023.

“This is a grave offense to God, because grain is his gift to feed humanity; and the cry of millions of brothers and sisters who suffer hunger rises to heaven,” he said.

“I appeal to my brothers, the authorities of the Russian Federation, that the Black Sea Initiative may be restored and grain may be transported safely,” he said.

