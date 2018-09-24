  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Young Australian man will advise pope at youth synod

Monday, September 24th, 2018

A young Australian man, Sebastian Duhau, 22, will be one of only 20 lay people from around the world speaking at the upcoming youth synod in Rome.

He will have the opportunity to speak to the hierarchy of the Church for four minutes, condensing experiences from his youth ministry work that take him around Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific. Read more

