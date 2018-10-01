Bishop Lowe heads to Rome for Synod about young people

This week, Bishop Steve Lowe, Bishop Hamilton will leave for Rome to attend the 2018 Synod of Bishops which this year is focused on young people.

Pope Francis announced the theme of the XV Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops: “Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment” on 6 October 2016.

This Synod comes after almost two years of collaborative work from throughout the global Catholic Church.

Last year as part of the preparation, the Holy Father invited young people to participate in a global survey

New Zealand’s own survey received almost 2000 responses from throughout the country.

The survey, for those aged 16 – 29 years, asked questions and opinions of them around the Church, challenges and opportunities in their lives and thoughts on vocation. A report summarising the findings was sent to Rome.

Earlier this year, 300 young people from across the world gathered in Rome or took part via social media to participate in a six-day Pre-Synodal Meeting.

New Zealander, Isabella McCafferty, was invited by the New Zealand Catholic Bishops to represent New Zealand at the meeting and assist in work to produce a document that has been presented to the Synodal Fathers in their preparation for the October Synod.

Bishop Steve said: “Taking care of young people in our Church is an integral part of its vocation and mission.

I acknowledge the tremendous preparatory work our young people in New Zealand have undertaken to prepare for this Synod and on behalf of the Catholic Bishops of New Zealand, I want them to know I will carry their voices with me on this journey.”

On the completion of the Synod, Pope Francis will prepare a post-Synod document on young people in the life and mission of the Church.

