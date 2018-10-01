The Devil’s favourite sin is pride, according to Father Juan José Gallego, an exorcist from Spain.

In an interview after his first decade as an exorcist, Gallego admitted in the beginning he “had a lot of fear”.

“All I had to do was look over my shoulder and I saw demons… the other day I was doing an exorcism, ‘I command you! I order you!’…and the Evil One, with a loud voice fires back at me: ‘Galleeeego, you’re over-doooing it.’ That shook me.” Read more

