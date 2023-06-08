One of the largest Catholic advocacy groups in the nation is encouraging parents and concerned citizens to remove sexualised books for children at their local libraries, arguing taxpayer-funded institutions shouldn’t provide “pornography” to children.

CatholicVote launched its second annual “Hide the Pride” event on June 1 to coincide with libraries and businesses across the country prominently displaying rainbow flags and pro-LGBTQ content for gay Pride Month.

Fox News Digital previously reported how dozens of libraries in blue states have ramped up Pride celebrations and content for children this year.

“Hide the Pride” instructs parents to sign a letter explaining why they object to these books, empty the Pride book displays, check the books out, and then leave the letter with a librarian. CatholicVote provides a sample letter to print, and a lengthy list of children’s books centred on sexuality and gender identity.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.