  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Looming scandal over nuns’ multimillion-dollar loan

Monday, October 8th, 2018

A looming scandal within a Sydney Maronite Catholic school is emerging as government-appointed auditors examine decades of payments to nuns and a multi million-dollar loan.

Several sources associated with the school claim school funds may have been improperly used to subsidise the attached convent and the living expenses of nuns.Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: ,