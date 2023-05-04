Kyrgyz police fine Slovak nuns for reading at Mass

Security officials in Kyrgyzstan have fined two Slovak nuns for violating the country’s laws after they read from Bible during a Sunday Mass.

The officials visited St Nicholas Church in north-western Talas town on March 26 and imposed a fine of US$90 each on Sisters Daniela Činčilova and Eva Eliašová of the School Sisters of St Francis Congregation, Fides news agency reported.

Officials accused the nuns of illegally preaching Catholicism in Talas without authorisation from the State Commission for Religious Affairs.

The decision to fine the nuns was “certainly taken out of ignorance…the nuns did not violate the regulations in force in Kirghizstan,” said Jesuit brother Damian Wojciechowski, director of the curia of the Apostolic Administration of Kyrgyzstan.

