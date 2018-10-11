  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Latter-day Saints Church cuts Sunday service by an hour

Thursday, October 11th, 2018

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will reduce the time spent on Sunday meetings from three to two hours.

From January, the church’s Sunday meeting schedule will consist of a 60-minute sacrament meeting and a 50-minute class alternating each Sunday between Sunday School, Priesthood quorums, Relief Society and youth meetings. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: