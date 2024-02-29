Lenten prayer campaign attracts over a million people

A Catholic archdiocese’s Lenten prayer campaign has succeeded so far in attracting over 1.5 million people.

Launched on Facebook and other social media on Ash Wednesday, the Archdiocese of Southwark has been uploading videos of Catholic prayers each day during Lent.

The Lenten prayer campaign aims to encourage people to connect with Jesus Christ through popular prayers either part of the liturgy or written by saints, says the Archbishop of Southwark John Wilson.

Despite the campaign not being advertised, view rates are high.

A video on the Nicene Creed has so far topped the list of most-viewed prayers. About 510,000 people watched the video featuring this, the Church’s ancient statement of belief.

Padre Pio’s prayer for trust and confidence in God has also been seen widely, with about 491,000 views according to viewer statistics.

Yet another prayer – “Stillness of my soul” from the 16th century Spanish mystic, John of the Cross, has been seen by over 323,000 social media users.

In addition, the Fatima prayer drew 146,00 social media users.

The Act of Contrition used in the Sacrament of Confession has been watched 105,000 times.

Some of the prayer campaign videos are very short – just 13 seconds – like St Thomas More’s prayer to thank Jesus.

Others, such as the Magnificat last 56 seconds. The prayer to Our Lady Undoer of Knots – a devotion Pope Francis has made popular – is just one minute and 25 seconds long.

Other prayers already posted in the campaign which ends on Easter Sunday include the Hail Mary, a prayer to the Holy Spirit and the prayer Hail Holy Queen.

A gift from God

“The extraordinary reach of this simple prayer campaign underlines how much people do desire a relationship with Christ, but sometimes just need a little support in lifting their hearts and minds to Him” Archbishop John says.

“Prayer is a gift from God, it’s his way of revealing his desire to have a meaningful and lasting relationship with each of us.

“But too often, with the busyness of life, people put up barriers between themselves and God. Too often people find it hard to take a moment to lift their hearts and mind to God.”

Give Prayer a Go

The prayer campaign is part of Southwark Archdiocese’s wider Give Prayer a Go initiative which began on 1 January to support the Pope’s 2024 Year of Prayer.

Francis scheduled this so the Church could prepare for the 2025 Jubilee Year ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

Wilson says he wants people to “rejoice in the wonder of prayer”.

“That is why I’m encouraging people to give prayer a go. Christ thirsts for us and our hearts are restless until they rest in Him.”

The wider prayer campaign will also highlight ways to enrich prayer life. It suggests people read articles on the Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament and to encourage encouraging children and families to pray the Rosary.

Source

News category: World.