West Auckland church meets in a movie theatre

Going to church has become a cinematic experience for a congregation that has found a new home of worship — at the movie theatre.

Members of the City Impact Church West branch now regularly attend Sunday morning and afternoon services at the local Westgate Event Cinemas, in Massey, West Auckland.

And unlike traditional churches, you are allowed to take food inside — with families regularly treating themselves to popcorn and ice creams while listening to the pastor's sermon.

