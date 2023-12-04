Activists call on NZ govt to do more for West Papua

New Zealand’s government should confront Indonesia over its alleged human rights violations in West Papua, human rights activists and West Papua independence activists in Aotearoa say.

The UN Human Rights Council has reported the human rights situation in West Papua has deteriorated, citing reports of torture and mass displacement.

“We know the violence that West Papuans are having to endure is getting increasingly worse,” Green Party spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said at a Morning Star flag raising ceremony in Auckland on Friday. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.