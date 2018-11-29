World Youth Day 2019: pope’s itinerary published

The pope’s itinerary for World Youth Day 2019 has been published.

Among his various engagements, he will visit young people not able to attend the festivities: some in jail and with some living with HIV.

Pope Francis will also dedicate the altar of Panama's newly renovated 400-year-old cathedral, meet with bishops from Central America and have lunch with some of the young people attending the youth day gathering.

