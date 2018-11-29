  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
World Youth Day 2019: pope’s itinerary published

Thursday, November 29th, 2018

The pope’s itinerary for World Youth Day 2019 has been published.

Among his various engagements, he will visit young people not able to attend the festivities: some in jail and with some living with HIV.

Pope Francis will also dedicate the altar of Panama’s newly renovated 400-year-old cathedral, meet with bishops from Central America and have lunch with some of the young people attending the youth day gathering. Read more

