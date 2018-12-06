Pope’s Lamborghini raffle winner will also get trip to Rome

Pope Francis’s custom-built 2018 Lamborghini Huracan coupe is up for sale again.

The car – autographed by Francis is currently featuring on an online fundraising platform, because the final bidder for it when it was initially auctioned by Sotheby’s in Monaco in May did not finalize the transaction and the promised $800,000 sale fell through.

As a result, Lamborghini has decided to offer people around the world the chance to win the car with donations beginning at US$10.

The winner gets airfare to Rome, accommodation in a four-star hotel and a private ceremony of receiving the new car keys in the presence of the Pope. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.