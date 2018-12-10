Samoan church leaders in court on tax avoidance charges

Samoan church leaders from the Congregational Christian Church of Samoa are appearing in court today to answer to tax avoidance charges.

The church’s chairman, Tauti’aga Senara, and his deputy, Tunumoso Iosia, are scheduled to be the first to appear in the

Samoa District Court.

Over 10 ministers have been charged with tax avoidance so far under a new law which compels all church ministers to pay taxes on donations from church members. Read more

