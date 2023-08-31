Indian archbishop, priest sued for denying couple church marriage

A Catholic youth has petitioned the top court in Kerala state in southern India, seeking contempt of court proceedings against an archbishop and a parish priest for refusing to solemnise his marriage in the Church.

Justin John, a member of Kottayam Knanaya Archdiocese in the Eastern rite Syro-Malabar Church, filed a contempt of court petition against Archbishop Mathew Moolakkatt and Father Sijo Stephan, the parish priest of St Anne’s Church, in the Kerala High Court on August 25.

John, in his petition, accused Moolakkatt and Stephan of denying him mandatory permission for his marriage in violation of an earlier high court order.

The marriage of John with Vijimol Shaji from Tellicherry Archdiocese in Kerala was fixed for May 18.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.