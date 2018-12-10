Samoa: Sister Emanuela marks sixty years of service

Sister Emanuela Betham yesterday celebrated 60 years serving as a Sister of the Missionary Sisters of the Society of Mary (S.M.S.M.) Marist Missionary life.

A church service was held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish Church at Mt. Vaea yesterday evening to commemorate her achievement, which was attended by members of the S.M.S.M. sisters, families and friends. Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.