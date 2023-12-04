An Indian nun who recently received a global honour for her efforts to combat human trafficking has called upon the estimated 100,000 religious sisters in her vast nation to join the fight.

She said that by doing so, “we could save many lives.”

Sister Seli Thomas, a member of the Sisters of Mary Immaculate in Krishnagar, West Bengal, made the call during a Nov 24-26 meeting of Amrat Talitha Kum India, a network of religious sisters involved in anti-trafficking efforts.

“Amrat,” which stands for Asian Movement of Women Religious Against Human Trafficking, and which also represents a Hindi term for life-giving water, was founded in 2009 by Sister Jyoti Pinto of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.