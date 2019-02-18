  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. News Shorts

Liturgy is not ‘styles, recipes, trends,’ says pope

Monday, February 18th, 2019

The Pope says the liturgy is not about a ‘past that no longer exists’ or a ‘presumed future’

Nor can it be reduced to a matter of taste, becoming the subject of ideological polarisation, because it is a primary way Catholics encounter the Lord. Read more

Related Posts:

News category: News Shorts, World.

Tags: , , ,