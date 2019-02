John Wanamaker changed the way Americans, and eventually, the rest of the world shopped.

The first Wanamaker’s department store was designed to evoke the interior of a vast church. It was one of the ways in which the store’s founder translated his Christianity into the retail experience.

Nicole C. Kirk’s new book Wanamaker’s Temple: The Business of Religion in an Iconic Department Store delves into how religious and political beliefs shaped his retail empire. Read more

