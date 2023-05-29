North Haven Hospice charity shop in Whangārei burgled, service station ram raided

Two rings worth more than $4000 were stolen from a charity shop that raises vital money to support terminally ill Northlanders.

The overnight theft from the North Haven Hospice Shop in Whangārei is a major blow to the charity, as it needs to raise roughly $8000 a day to keep afloat.

The store’s retail manager Kathy McMillan said a man and a woman, who appeared to be in their 20s, had defied the shop’s alarms during Tuesday night’s break-in.

Around 3am the pair could be seen on CCTV using a tool at the base of the door to shift the large wooden chocks securing the entrance. Read more

