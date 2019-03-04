  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Kiwis spent equivalent of $648 each on gambling

Monday, March 4th, 2019

New Zealanders spent $2.4 billion on gambling last year – around $648 for every person in the country

That was $49m higher than last year, but once inflation and population growth were taken into account it was a slight decrease on the previous financial year. Continue reading

