9,000 religious venues will be lost by 2020

Thursday, March 14th, 2019

In Canada alone, 9,000 religious venues will be lost by 2020.

The National Trust for Canada says this amounts to one-third of faith-based buildings. Their imminent closure is a result of funding shortfalls. Read more

