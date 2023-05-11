Canada replaces crosses in new Royal Crown with maple leaves and snowflakes

King Charles III has approved the Canadian government’s new heraldic Royal Crown design that swaps out its crowning cross for a snowflake and replaces other crosses with maple leaves.

The Canadian Royal Crown redesign was recommended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and is based on the bejewelled St Edward’s Crown used at King Charles’ coronation, as well as the slightly different Tudor Crown symbol.

However, the stylized Canadian emblem drops the crosses and the fleurs-de-lis present on these crowns, instead incorporating “elements emphasising the Canadian identity of the monarchy,” the governor general of Canada’s website says in its heraldry section.

