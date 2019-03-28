  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Five myths about hijab

Thursday, March 28th, 2019

Hijab refers to a set of practices for a modest lifestyle. Some of these rules apply to women and some to men.

When men wear tight T-shirts to show off their muscles, for instance, they are going against the Islamic notion of modesty. Read more

